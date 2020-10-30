Many charged with curfew violations in Fredericksburg protests agree to do community service

A number of people will be donating free labor in Fredericksburg, thanks to a no-longer-in-effect city curfew that at one point was ruled unconstitutional.

Nearly 30 people took a deal Friday in Fredericksburg General District Court that will allow curfew violation charges to be expunged from their records after they complete 15 hours of community service in the city. The deal gives them six months to satisfy the requirements.

The 30 or so who took the deal represented about half the cases in court Friday stemming from the early days of the social justice protests in the city that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Most of the cases heard before Judge Gene Woolard on Friday involved the 8 p.m. curfew that was in effect for several days in early June. Other charges included pedestrians being in the roadway and obstruction of justice.

Close to 20 of those who were not offered or did not take the deal were acquitted, either following a trial or because the officer who summoned them has since left the city force and did not appear in court. Another 10 to 12 were convicted and fined up to $500.