Many maps, no compass: Redistricting panel seeks its path

Phillip Thompson, executive director of the National Black Nonpartisan Redistricting Organization, and a former executive director of the Loudoun County NAACP, said it bothers him when so much of the discussion focuses on a perception that Black candidates can’t win unless they are given a district with a Black majority. He said he tends to agree that the bigger problem Black voters face is losing overall political strength when packed into a smaller number of districts.

He noted that Loudoun County elected an African American, Phyllis Randall, to chair its Board of Supervisors even though the county has a relatively small Black population.

“Black candidates have to learn to run races in places” that aren’t obviously hospitable, he said. “If we’re ever going to get to a colorblind society, we’re going to have to start making some hard choices.”

One thing the commission is reviewing closely is the ability of Black voters to form coalitions that can elect the candidate of their choice without an outright majority. Studies look for patterns of “racially polarized voting,” and show that in northern Virginia, there is little evidence of the phenomenon. It’s most prevalent in southside Virginia.