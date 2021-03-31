Marcus Alert Work Group seeking public input on mental health crisis experiences

The Marcus Alert Work Group, including a local group representing the Culpeper area, is seeking input from community members about their experiences with the behavioral health crisis system in Virginia.
The deadline is midnight April 5 to respond to an anonymous survey on the topic http://ow.ly/jcBC30rCmbp and in Spanish at http://ow.ly/Ba8W30rCmbU.
Virginia Dept. of Behavioral Health and Development Services is survey sponsor.
Survey respondents are particularly sought who have lived experiences with mental health or substance use disorders, developmental disabilities, law enforcement involvement, temporary detention, or emergency custody as an individual or family member, according to a release from the Culpeper Police Department, a Marcus Alert Work Group member.
Va. Dept. of Behavioral Health is in charge of statewide implementation of the new Marcus Alert Program, which is not actually an alert but an overhaul to governmental response to Virginians in behavioral health crisis.
Culpeper-based Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, serving the five counties, was selected as one of five pilot localities for early creation of the program that will develop protocols with law enforcement and behavioral health experts. The goal? To divert 911 calls away from police response and to crisis call centers and mental health professionals.
The Virginia General Assembly adopted the measure last fall, stemming from a tragedy involving public school teacher Marcus-David Peters, an individual in crisis killed by Richmond officers in 2018. Pilot localities have until December to activate the program.
Public feedback to the survey will be used to help implement the state-wide plan for the Marcus Alert Program and direct future recommendations for Virginia's response to people in crisis.
