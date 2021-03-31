Marcus Alert Work Group seeking public input on mental health crisis experiences

The Marcus Alert Work Group, including a local group representing the Culpeper area, is seeking input from community members about their experiences with the behavioral health crisis system in Virginia.

The deadline is midnight April 5 to respond to an anonymous survey on the topic http://ow.ly/jcBC30rCmbp and in Spanish at http://ow.ly/Ba8W30rCmbU.

Virginia Dept. of Behavioral Health and Development Services is survey sponsor.

Survey respondents are particularly sought who have lived experiences with mental health or substance use disorders, developmental disabilities, law enforcement involvement, temporary detention, or emergency custody as an individual or family member, according to a release from the Culpeper Police Department, a Marcus Alert Work Group member.

Va. Dept. of Behavioral Health is in charge of statewide implementation of the new Marcus Alert Program, which is not actually an alert but an overhaul to governmental response to Virginians in behavioral health crisis.