Mardi Gras themed luxury bingo to benefit SAFE

A fantastic local corporate sponsor is putting the ‘O’ for outstanding in SAFE’s Mardi Gras luxury bingo soiree and benefit taking place next weekend at The Refinery downtown.

That’s according to one of the event organizers, Julie Yowell, a longtime, hands-on supporter of Services to Abused Families. She said Friday tickets sales to the limited capacity SAFE fundraiser have been good.

“Who will shout ‘Bingo!’ at the Mardi Gras 2022 Luxury Bingo benefitting SAFE next Saturday night?” Yowell posted on social media along with a big, beautiful basket full of high-end liquor. “The Spirit of ReMax Regency,” she said of the item sponsor. “Tickets going fast. Great cause.”

Mardi Gras Luxury Bingo runs 7-10 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the spacious venue at 120 W. Culpeper St. In-person participants are being limited to 120 people.

All participants must show proof of completed vaccination or a negative COVID test and wear a mask for the event. Decorative masks will be provided at the door.

A simultaneous virtual bingo event will also take place on Zoom. Tickets are $100 to include light refreshments, music & dancing, a cash bar serving beer, wine & hurricanes and the chance to win one of 14 luxury prize packages valued at $500-$1000/each.

Prizes will include a limo tour of local wineries, catered crayfish boil at home, a year of dining out in local restaurants, golf for four at three area courses, and a basket of high end wines.

Laissez les bons temps rouler, attendees are encouraged to dress up for the costume contest. There will be a DJ and animated bingo calling. Tickets holders will receive one drink ticket & two bingo cards with additional cards $5/each or five/$20.

Various other Mardi Gras-themed events will take place throughout the day on Saturday, Feb. 26 as part of the Culpeper Renaissance Inc. sponsored Downtown Carnival event. The Museum of Culpeper History, in addition, will open offering special activities for families.