 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
THOUSANDS TO HIT STREETS FOR ANNUAL RACES

Marine Corps Historic Half returns to live action

  • 0

After two year years as a virtual event because of the pandemic, runners will actually hit the pavement in Fredericksburg again this weekend for the 15th Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon.

The 13.1-mile half marathon, the 18.1-mile Devil Dog Double and the 5-mile Semper 5ive races will bring thousands of runners to Fredericksburg on Sunday.

“This is our largest live event since the pandemic” hit in 2020, Kristen Loflin, Marine Corps Marathon Organization spokesperson, said Wednesday.

She said having runners return to the streets of Fredericksburg for this year’s race “is a nice, bring you back to reality” situation.

Loflin said more than 6,000 runners have entered the three races. Participants include virtual runners, who can run the same distance in another location and track it to be included as part of the races.

Things are set to kick off Friday during the Healthy Lifestyle Expo opening ceremonies, starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center.

People are also reading…

The races start early Sunday morning, on the heels of what’s expected to be a scorching Saturday, with heat indexes potentially approaching 100 degrees in the Fredericksburg region. According to the National Weather Service, Sunday will bring slightly cooler temps, with a predicted high of 92 degrees.

The Marine Corps Historic Half begins and ends in Central Park, with runners winding through the city’s historic downtown and eventually hitting the brutal stretch run up Hospital Hill. The race starts at 7 a.m.

The start line for the Historic Half and Devil Dog Double will be at the Expo & Convention Center. Runners will cross the finish line at the Virginia Credit Union stadium, where the Fredericksburg Nationals play.

The Semper 5ive race will start at James Monroe High School.

There will be bands and entertainment along the Historic Half route, along with an animal petting area.

The races will lead to closures and delays on sections of more than 30 streets throughout Fredericksburg from 5 a.m. through 1:30 p.m., including Carl D. Silver Parkway, Gordon W. Shelton Parkway, Princess Anne Street, Cowan Boulevard, Fall Hill Avenue, Hospital Drive, William Street and State Route 3.

Event organizers have produced a map with parking areas for visitors, which shows Central Park and the field at the Fall Hill and Carl D. Silver Parkway intersection as the primary locations.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

Healthy Lifestyle Expo

Free and open to the public, the Healthy Lifestyle Expo will be held at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, on Friday from 4–7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Opening ceremonies commence at 3:30 p.m. Friday. At the expo, where Historic Half participants also pick up their packets and bibs, runners and supporters are invited to stop by selfie spots, meet celebrity guests and visit vendor booths covering a range of fitness activities, wellness products and active interests, according to the Historic Half website.

Road Closures

There will be a large number of temporary and rolling road closures throughout Fredericksburg on Sunday.

  • 5–11:15 a.m.: Northbound lanes of Carl D. Silver Parkway from Fall Hill Avenue to Gordon W. Shelton Parkway.
  • 5–1:30 p.m.: Northbound lanes of Carl D. Silver Parkway from Gordon W. Shelton Parkway to Jackie Robinson Way and Haymarket Street
  • 6–10:15 a.m.: Gordon W. Shelton Parkway from Carl D. Silver Parkway to Celebrate Virginia
  • 5–8 a.m.: Washington Avenue from Fall Hill to Virginia Avenue
  • 6:30–7:30 a.m.: Germania Avenue from Fall Hill  to Caroline Street
  • 7–7:15 a.m. Princess Anne at Germania Street
  • 6:30–10:15 a.m. Southbound lanes of Carl D. Silver Parkway from Hospitality Lane to Fall Hill Avenue
  • 6:30–10:30 a.m.: Southbound lanes of Carl D. Silver Parkway from Fall Hill Avenue to Cowan Boulevard
  • 6:30–11:30 a.m.: Northbound lanes of Carl D. Silver Parkway from Cowan Boulevard to Fall Hill Avenue
  • 6:30–10:45 a.m.: Eastbound lanes of Cowan Boulevard from Carl D. Silver Parkway to Keeneland Road
  • 6:30–8:35 a.m.: Woodland, Keeneland and Westwood roads from Cowan Boulevard to Route 3
  • 6:30–8:45 a.m.: Westbound lanes of Route 3 from Westwood Road to William Street
  • 6:30–10 a.m.: William Street from Route 3 to Caroline Street
  • 6:30–9:05 a.m.: Sunken Road from William Street to Fitzhugh Street
  • 6:30–9:10 a.m.: Fitzhugh Street from Sunken Road to Franklin Street
  • 6:30–9:10 a.m.: Franklin Street from Fitzhugh Street to Madison Street
  • 6:30–9:15 a.m.: Madison Street from Franklin Street to Littlepage Street
  • 6:30–9:15 a.m.: Littlepage Street from Madison Street to Grove Avenue
  • 6:30–9:15 a.m.: Grove Avenue from Littlepage Street to Kenmore Avenue
  • 6:30–9:30 a.m.: Kenmore Avenue from Grove Avenue to William Street
  • 6:30–9:30 a.m.: Mary Ball Street from Kenmore Avenue to Washington Avenue
  • 6:30–9:30 a.m.: Cornell Street from Kenmore Avenue to Washington Avenue
  • 6:30–9:35 a.m.: Southbound lanes of Washington Avenue from William to Stuart Street
  • 6:30–9:35 a.m.: Northbound lanes of Washington Avenue from Mary Ball to Stuart Street
  • 6:30–9:35 a.m.: Maury Street from Washington Avenue to Fall Hill Avenue
  • 6:30–9:35 a.m.: Fall Hill Avenue from Stuart Street to Prince Edward Street
  • 6:30–9:45 a.m.: Prince Edward Street from Canal Road to William Street
  • 6:30–9:55 a.m.: Princess Anne Street from William to Charlotte Street
  • 6:30–9:55 a.m.: Charlotte Street from Princess Anne Street to Caroline 
  • 6:30–10:15 a.m.: Caroline Street from Wolf Street to Lewis Street and from Hawke to Van Buren Street
  • 6:30–9:55 a.m.: Amelia Street from Caroline to Sophia Street
  • 6:30–10 a.m.: Sophia Street from William Street to Pitt Street
  • 6:30–10 a.m.: Pitt Street from Sophia Street to Caroline Street
  • 6:30–10:25 a.m.: Riverside Drive from Woodford Street to Fall Hill Avenue
  • 6:30–10:35 a.m.: Fall Hill Avenue from Riverside Drive to Mary Washington Boulevard
  • 6:30–10:40 a.m.: Mary Washington Boulevard from Sam Perry Boulevard to Fall Hill Avenue
  • 6:30–10:45 a.m.: Hospital Drive from Mary Washington Boulevard to Cowan Boulevard
  • 6:30–11:10 a.m. Westbound lanes of Cowan Boulevard from Hospital Drive to Carl D. Silver Parkway
  • 6:30–11:10 a.m.: Hospitality Lane from Fall Hill Drive to Carl D. Silver Parkway

Parking and Shuttle Information

Marine Corps Marathon Organization instructs all participants and spectators to park in the Central Park Shopping Complex on Sunday morning, and walk to the Historic Half start line on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. Semper 5ive participants will park in the Central Park Shopping Complex, and catch a free shuttle to the Semper 5ive start line located at James Monroe High School. The shuttles will pick up runners on Hospitality Lane, near the Homewood Suites. The first bus will depart at 5 a.m., with the last one leaving at 6:15 a.m. Any spectators who accompany their runner to James Monroe High School will be responsible for finding transportation back to the finish area.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Major drug-smuggling tunnel found on US-Mexico border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert