Marines honor President's Madison's 270th birthday at gravesite in Orange
U.S. Marines from Quantico placed a wreath at the grave of Fourth U.S. President James Madison in Orange County on Tuesday, March 16, what would have been his 270th birthday.

Various community groups and others sponsored additional wreaths for grave placement during the annual, live-streamed ceremony at Montpelier.

Foundation President and CEO Roy Young acknowledged Madison as Father of the Constitution and Architect of the Bill of Rights.

Young quoted Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham who stood upstairs in Madison’s study overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains and remarked, “You want to understand this country there are some place you have to go. Montpelier is one of them.”

On the gorgeous rolling acreage of the former plantation is where the young revolutionary would compose what was and still is “the framework of our democracy,” Young said.

Also on Tuesday, the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society hosted author Bettye Kearse, author of, “The Other Madisons—The Lost History of a President’s Black Family.”

An African American descendant of Madison, Kearse is a writer and retired pediatrician living in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her memoir won the International Afro American Historical and Genealogical Society Award for Nonfiction-Autobiography.

She said, “The Other Madisons describes my journey—physical and emotional—of becoming my family’s eighth-generation griotte. The focus in this journey is for me to discover why my family credo, ‘Always remember—you’re a Madison. You come from African slaves and a president,’ should make me proud.”

