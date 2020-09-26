Marines rally to replace stolen medals of Vietnam veteran

“It was a rough morning, but we got it done,” he said, stressing how important it was for him to finish the mission so the battalion wasn’t separated—and even more exposed—to enemy fire.

Lisa Faleskie secretly gave Corona the citation. She said her husband is so humble, he never would have shared it. Likewise, he probably wouldn’t have wanted the big fuss made over him, if he’d known about the presentation ceremony beforehand.

But then, humility was something else those involved had in common.

When asked about the medals Corona had replaced for him, Tom Faleskie switched the focus to Corona, praising him for reaching “the pinnacle” of sergeant major, the highest rank for an enlisted man.

“He’s absolutely amazing,” Faleskie said.

When Hamilton was asked about his part in the event, he pointed to Corona and said, “He did it all.” When one of the Washington television reporters asked Corona to be interviewed on camera, he deferred to Hamilton.