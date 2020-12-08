Mark Warner honored by national-parks advocates for leadership on Great American Outdoors Act

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is a hero to all Americans, the National Park Foundation says.
On Monday, the nonprofit group honored Virginia’s senior senator with its first-ever Hero Award for championing the Great American Outdoors Act, and helping get it signed into law.
The foundation presented Warner with the award in a brief, socially-distanced ceremony at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Lauding his leadership on the law that helps parks tackle decades of federal neglect of buildings, roads and other facilities, foundation President Will Shafroth said the group was “proud to recognize his commitment to national parks across our nation.”
“A true park hero, Senator Warner has been a champion for Virginia’s treasured places such as Shenandoah National Park, Great Falls Park, Petersburg National Battlefield and Fort Monroe National Monument, among others,” Shafroth said. “He has also been a great proponent for the Foundation’s work to enhance national parks through philanthropy, and we are grateful for his ongoing support.”
The Great American Outdoors Act, which President Trump signed into law on Aug. 4, sprang from Warner’s nearly three-year effort to provide relief to Virginia’s many national parks, which are burdened with a maintenance backlog of $1.1 billion.
The Great American Outdoors Act, which includes Warner’s bill–the Restore Our Parks Act–will allocate up to $6.65 billion to the National Park Service to address the parks’ critical maintenance needs.
In June, the National Park Service reported that the Outdoors Act, if enacted by Congress, would support 40,300 direct jobs. In Virginia, it is estimated the law will create 10,340 jobs as it whittles away at long-deferred, long-underfunded upkeep on park facilities.
Calling himself a lifelong advocate of the national parks and public lands, Warner said he was honored to be the first recipient of the foundation’s Hero Award and “incredibly proud” members of Congress came together to pass the Great American Outdoors Act.
“This bipartisan legislation represents a truly once-in-a-generation investment in our national parks and other public lands that will protect these cherished sites for decades to come,” Warner said in remarks beside the capital’s Tidal Basin. “It’s only fitting that we were able to celebrate at the Jefferson Memorial, which will in fact be one of the first projects to receive funding from the new law. Ushering the bill’s passage ... wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless advocacy of the National Park Foundation.”
More than 800 organizations supported the Great American Outdoors Act, citing the economic impact that national parks have on communities across the country.
Last year, 22.8 million people from around the world visited national parks in Virginia and spent $1.2 billion, according to a recent National Park Service study.
Virginia’s national parks in Virginia helped support 17,300 jobs and contributed more than $1.7 billion to the commonwealth’s economy, the study found.
Warner’s quest began in March 2017, when he worked with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, to introduce the National Park Legacy Act, which would have eliminated the parks’ backlog by creating a 30y-year designated fund to repair visitor centers, rest stops, trails, campgrounds, and roads maintained by the Park Service such as George Washington Memorial Parkway and Arlington Memorial Bridge.
Support Local Journalism
That year, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced its own proposal, drawing heavily on the plan by Warner and Portman. But its proposal--the National Park Restoration Act introduced by Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-TN, and Angus King, I-Maine--would not have established a dedicated funding stream for NPS maintenance, Warner’s office said.
In March 2018, after negotiations between Warner, Portman, Alexander and King, the bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the Restore Our Parks Act, a consensus proposal endorsed by the Trump administration.
The bill sought to reduce the maintenance backlog by establishing the National Park Service Legacy Restoration Fund, allocating money from 50 percent of unallocated coastal energy development revenue, up to $1.3 billion annually for the next five years. The long-established federal Land and Water Conservation Fund is the vehicle for that energy revenue.
In February 2019, Warner reintroduced the Restore Our Parks Act. That November, the bill was approved by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
In March 2020, after Trump said he would back the Restore Our Parks Act as well as permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, Warner introduced the Great American Outdoors Act with Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Steve Daines, R-Montana, Portman, King, Alexander and Richard Burr, R-N.C.
The Great American Outdoors Act will provide $9.5 billion over five years to the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Education to address the deferred maintenance backlog at those agencies.
It will also provide mandatory funding for the conservation fund, which provides states and local communities with technical assistance, recognition, and money to preserve public lands.
Over the last four decades, Virginia has received $368.5 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to help protect dozens of national parks, wildlife refuges, forests, trails and more, Warner’s office said.
Last spring, the Senate came within days of voting on the Outdoors Act.
“This bill was teed up to be the next piece of legislation to vote on, the week before Congress broke for COVID,” the senator recalled in an interview with the Star-Exponent this summer. “Oh my gosh, stars were aligned. Then, COVID hit.”
With America gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, Congress focused on passing the CARES Act relief bill.
As a former governor, Warner had known Virginia is blessed with important Civil War battlefields and with Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park, “one of the real gems of the whole National Park Service,” he said.
The King George County resident brings friends to visit the Wilderness battlefield and other sites in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.
Over time, he learned that Virginia’s national parks were fraying at the edges, with the Blue Ridge Parkway needing $400 million in maintenance.
He took note when a giant sinkhole cratered part of the George Washington Parkway between Mount Vernon and the nation’s capital. “It’s hard to explain why there’s a sinkhole on one of the prettiest byways in America,” Warner said. “People would ask, ‘Why can’t we get this fixed?’ ”
“When I saw that deferred maintenance in the national parks was over $12 billion, that drove me crazy,” the senator said. “As a businessman, I know that by deferring maintenance, all you do is raise your long-term costs. ... Every year that we delay doing something, we drive up the costs and lose part of our history and heritage.”
540/825-0773
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.