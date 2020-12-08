Mark Warner honored by national-parks advocates for leadership on Great American Outdoors Act

The Great American Outdoors Act, which includes Warner’s bill–the Restore Our Parks Act–will allocate up to $6.65 billion to the National Park Service to address the parks’ critical maintenance needs.

In June, the National Park Service reported that the Outdoors Act, if enacted by Congress, would support 40,300 direct jobs. In Virginia, it is estimated the law will create 10,340 jobs as it whittles away at long-deferred, long-underfunded upkeep on park facilities.

Calling himself a lifelong advocate of the national parks and public lands, Warner said he was honored to be the first recipient of the foundation’s Hero Award and “incredibly proud” members of Congress came together to pass the Great American Outdoors Act.

“This bipartisan legislation represents a truly once-in-a-generation investment in our national parks and other public lands that will protect these cherished sites for decades to come,” Warner said in remarks beside the capital’s Tidal Basin. “It’s only fitting that we were able to celebrate at the Jefferson Memorial, which will in fact be one of the first projects to receive funding from the new law. Ushering the bill’s passage ... wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless advocacy of the National Park Foundation.”