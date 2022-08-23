Marshall-based pair wins $20K in debut appearance at HITS Culpeper horse show

Sometimes, a new partnership comes together right from the start. That proved to be the case Sunday in the heart of Virginia horse country for show jumper Evan Coluccio with his new mount, Christian D’Or.

The Marshall-based duo won top prize of $20,000 in their competition debut in the Open Prix held this past weekend at HITS Culpeper in Commonwealth Park, according to a release from HITS Shows.

The Saugerties, N.Y.-based hunter/jumper horse show management company is celebrating its 25th year at Commonwealth Park with some pretty exciting results emerging from the Winston National, held Aug. 17-21 at the Culpeper facility located along Zachary Taylor Highway south of town.

Christian D’Or, a 9-year-old Belgian Warmblood owned by Sea Sporthorses LLC, arrived at Coluccio’s Fauquier County farm just 10 days prior. And they quickly showed their new partnership is a winning one by besting a five-horse jump-off to take home the top prize, kicking off an exciting future together, the HITS release stated.

“This was my very first class with him ever,” Coluccio said. “He is a really good horse, and I feel like I can really trust him. I think he can jump very big jumps, and I think very highly of him—he’s got a big future.

“Once I got going, I was like, ‘Okay, this is easy. We can cruise around.’ He couldn’t have been better. He was just with me and he listened great—he did everything I asked of him. I was a little unsure of what to expect in the beginning, but he was awesome!”

Catsy Cruz set a technical track for the day’s main event in the Grand Prix Ring at Commonwealth Park. The first round started with a bending line, and the end of the course demanded accuracy with an oxer-vertical-vertical triple combination before the final line, which featured a vertical-oxer double combination before the final oxer headed towards the gate, the HITS release stated.

Five advanced to the jump-off, which also began over a bending line and finished over the same double combination to the oxer after a fast gallop around the final turn.

Coluccio competed with his first mount of the day, Diabolo De La Roque. The duo beat a close competitor’s time, but at the expense of a rail for four faults in 39.062 seconds, according to the HITS release.

Coluccio returned to the ring with a plan in place, relying on his new mount’s large stride and ease over the fences. He and Christian D’Or left out a stride in the first two lines and easily made the turn to the final line, galloping home in a faultless 39.103 to go straight to the top of the leaderboard, according to HITS.

“I didn’t know how well [Christian D’Or] could turn or things like that, but I did know he had a big stride, so I did one less stride in the full first line,” Coluccio said.

“Then there was an inside turn, but no one else in the class did it. I did it on [Diabolo De La Roque], but that’s where I had one down, but I thought, ‘OK, I can still do it on him too.’ He felt right with me, so I figured I was there, and he did it, and he did it great!”

Coluccio hopes Sunday’s victory is the first of many for the new combination.

“I think he’s a really good horse,” he smiled. “I rode him, and we just clicked right off the bat. In the first 10 jumps, I was like, ‘Okay, I love the horse.’ I had no idea what to expect, so it was great that I was able to slip up here and get this done. He’s a sweetheart—he’s such a genuine horse.”

HITS Culpeper has always proven to be lucky for Coluccio.

“I showed here a ton as a junior, and I have always had good luck here and always had success,” he said. “It’s also quite convenient for me, which is very helpful. The ring is big and nice, and it’s laid back. It’s really good to bring young horses and get some experience. It was super, a nice positive experience and was able to come jump a nice course.”

Riders will return this week, Aug. 24-28, for the Constitution Classic at Commonwealth Park, featuring another $20,000 HITS Open Prix.