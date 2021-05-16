 Skip to main content
Marshall Keene, chair of Culpeper's School Board, will not seek re-election
Marshall Keene Culpeper County School Board Chairman (copy)

Culpeper County School Board Chairman Marshall Keene (right) conducts a meeting at the county administration building in early March. Keene announced this week he will not seek re-election.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Culpeper County School Board Chairman Marshall Keene announced he will not seek re-election to a second four-year term, the Culpeper Times reported Saturday.

Keene will continue his job as a sheriff's office investigator and chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, but will begin a new position with a conservative political action committee, according to the Times.

Keene did not respond to a query from the Star-Exponent about his announcement, asking if the change would take place immediately or if he intends to complete his current term on the school board.

Keene was elected to represent Stevensburg on the School Board in 2017, and was elected chairman in late January, 2021.

Keene lost his bid in a March 30 special election for clerk of the Culpeper County Circuit Court. According to the Times, Keene said that race made him realize he did not need to have "too many irons in the fire," and that he wanted to spend more time with his high school-age daughter.

