Marshall man accused in felony assault on Fauquier deputy

A Fauquier County man is accused of assaulting a deputy and other charges in a reported incident Monday night.

Deputies responded at 7:45 p.m. on April 19 to a residence on Salem Avenue in Marshall for a reported disturbance. During the investigation, evidence showed that an assault had occurred, according to a release from Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As deputies arrested Keith Leroy Knowles Jr., 53, of Marshall, he attempted to flee. Deputies apprehended Knowles after a brief foot chase at which time a deputy received minor injuries.

Knowles was charged with felony assault and battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice by force and giving a false report to law enforcement.

He was held at Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond eligibility.

According to court records, Knowles was found guilty March 17, 2021 in Fauquier General District Court of misdemeanor assault and battery in an unrelated incident from Dec. 24, 2020. Knowles received a 12-month jail sentence with 11 months and 10 days suspended – or 20 days in jail, according to court records.