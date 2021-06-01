 Skip to main content
Marshall man charged with assaulting Fauquier deputy
Marshall man charged with assaulting Fauquier deputy

Cory Slusser

A Marshall man has been accused of hitting a local deputy in a reported incident last week.

Cory Slusser, 30, was charged with assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice, according to a release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded May 27 to the 8400 block of Ashby Avenue to attempt to locate Slusser on an outstanding warrant from Rockingham County for simple assault. Deputies located him and explained the reason for being at the residence.

Slusser then told the deputies that he was not going with law enforcement, according to the release. While deputies attempted to take him into custody, the man resisted and struck the deputy in the chest area, the release stated. Deputies gained control of him and took Slusser into custody.

During the confrontation, a sheriff’s deputy sustained minor abrasions to his arm. Slusser is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond eligibility.

