Martha Hartke, wife of late U.S. Senator, dies at age 101

A locally and nationally connected mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was the oldest living spouse of a former U.S. Senator has died.

Martha Hartke, wife of the late three-term Sen. Vance Hartke (1919-2003) of Indiana, passed away Jan. 21 at Shenandoah Place Assisted Living in New Market. She was 101.

Mrs. Hartke was a venerable force around the Beltway in the ‘60s and ‘70s, working alongside her husband in opposition to the Vietnam War. Hartke met and had lunch with 15 First Ladies starting with Eleanor Roosevelt through Michelle Obama. She befriended presidents as well.

“Through her friendships, she furthered the causes that she cared about. In 1959, she met and was mentored by Eleanor Roosevelt who told her to ‘take care of your family, get involved in the life of the country, and help people in need,’” according to Hartke’s obituary.

She is credited with helping to save countless lives advocating dialysis legislation with her work with the National Kidney Foundation.

An important accomplishment was Mrs. Hartke’s appointment by President John F. Kennedy as chairwoman for a national banquet for the Freedom from Hunger initiative, said Hartke’s daughter, Anita.

Hartke spent her later years living with her daughter and grandson, Wyatt, in Amissville in Culpeper County and for the past decade in Woodstock.

“She was a very prolific speaker,” said Anita Hartke in a phone call Tuesday.

“She was good at that in a positive way. She could hold her own.”

Anita Hartke, former chairwoman of the Culpeper County Democratic Committee, ran in 2008 for Congress as a Democrat representing Virginia’s 7th District and is a longtime real estate broker.

She said her mother always advised her father when he would be on one side of an issue.

“She would try to take the other side, would say, ‘I am going to talk to my husband about that,’ and she did,” Hartke’s daughter said. “She didn’t shy down from giving her opinions.”

Martha Hartke, born in Richmond, Indiana in 1920, enjoyed her life in Washington, D.C.—as when she danced with President Lyndon Johnson at his inauguration.

“He whispered sweet nothings such as how Vance should help him pass medical care for the aged,” Anita Hartke recalled.

Martha Hartke campaigned with President Harry Truman when he came to Indiana to help husband in his 1958 race for the senate.

After a long day, Truman asked if they wanted a bourbon, and when her husband said he didn’t drink, she said, “I’ll drink with you, Mr. President.”

Martha Hartke was a graduate of Indiana University. She remembered her family being threatened by the Ku Klux Klan because they were Catholic. She raised seven children and baptized them all in the church.

A funeral for Martha Hartke will be held at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the Fort Myer Old Post Chapel. She will be buried next to her husband in Arlington National Cemetery.

