Martin Luther King Jr. mini musical on Culpeper Media Network

Community organizer Nan Butler Roberts, with supporters, presents a mini-musical Production of “Songs that Moved the Masses. (Revisited).” Roberts is writer, director, producer and creator. Cast members are Marie Davis, James Daniels, Bobby G. Glasker, Nancy Peacock, C. Alexander Smith, Charlene Smith-Holland, and Nan Butler Roberts, president of The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation. Featured artists for this year’s King celebration are Recording Artist Mo Safren and Rudie Ferguson on drums.

Viewers will be given the opportunity to donate during the broadcast to The Boddie Scholarship for students in need in honor of an educator who inspired and encouraged many students in Rappahannock. Tax-deductible donations will also be accepted for the artists. Click donate to give online at www.scrabbleschool.org. or in the mail to Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, P.O. Box 356, Sperryville, VA 22740—Write in memo: “For Scholarship” or “For The Artists,” or “Split donation.”