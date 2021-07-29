Mary Washington Healthcare mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all staff, volunteers

Mary Washington Healthcare is requiring that all its employees, medical staff and volunteers get the COVID-19 vaccine by Halloween.
“We have a responsibility to provide a safe work environment ... while protecting our patients from harm,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, president and CEO of the health care system.
Over the course of the pandemic, MWHC has shared information about the virus and vaccine during regular townhalls with the community and communication with staff. In a press release Thursday, MWHC stated the scientific evidence is clear that “the vaccines are safe and effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.”
MWHC has almost 5,000 employees and more than 700 medical providers in its two hospitals, a third stand-alone emergency room at Lee’s Hill and more than 40 outpatient facilities throughout the region. It is Fredericksburg’s largest private employer, according to the city’s Department of Economic Development.
On July 19, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association—of which McDermott is a past president—announced it supported hospitals and health systems requiring the COVID-19 vaccines for employees.
At least two other hospital systems in Virginia already have done that. Inova Health System, based in Falls Church, announced the requirement last month for its 18,000 employees. Valley Health, which has six hospitals, including several facilities in the Winchester area, made its decision last week. Valley Health operates in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland and has more than 5,300 employees, according to its website.
Virginia HCA, which owns Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, is not mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees at this time, but it’s “one of the biggest discussions we’re having,” said Dr. Jake O’Shea, chief medical officer for HCA’s Capital Division. He said the company is waiting to see what comes from the Food and Drug Administration in terms of formal approval.
Currently, the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have received emergency use authorization only from the FDA.
In its press release, MWHC said it mandated medical staff, associates and volunteers to get a flu shot last year and will continue that this fall and winter.
“Along with our influenza immunization policy, requiring COVID-19 vaccination aligns with our mission to improve the health of the people in the communities we serve,” McDermott said in a memo to staff.
Hospitals aren’t the only health care facilities changing policies and requiring vaccines. LeadingAge Virginia, which represents not-for-profit facilities throughout the state that serve older people—also announced this week that it is joining the call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all current and new staff in long-term care facilities.
While more than 81 percent of nursing home residents are fully vaccinated, about 58 percent of workers in nursing homes nationwide have gotten their shots, according to LeadingAge. The statistics are higher in Virginia, where 69 percent of staff in nursing homes are vaccinated, according to LeadingAge.
“We know that the people living in nursing homes are the most vulnerable among us due to chronic conditions and the comorbidities they live with,” said Melissa Andrews, president and CEO of LeadingAge which represents about 135 not-for-profit facilities in Virginia, including The Culpeper in Culpeper County.
When vaccines first became available—and the first priority was health-care workers and people age 75 and over—LeadingAge wanted to give facilities the chance to educate and vaccinate workers. That has happened, but as the more transmissible delta variant has raged across the nation, Andrews said it’s time to mandate vaccines.
“The threat of the unvaccinated is looming large,” she said. “We were positioned to come out of this pandemic, but the trajectory we’re on now is we’re not going to get out of it anytime soon.”
LeadingAge recommends exemptions for those with medical and religious reasons. Andrews said providers who already have mandated COVID-19 vaccines have not seen “a groundswell of people claiming exemptions.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425