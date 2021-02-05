Mary Washington Healthcare reopens hospitals to visitors

Mary Washington Healthcare has opened its hospitals to visitors again due to the “significant downward trend” in COVID-19 patients across the region, state and nation, said Dr. Mike McDermott, chief executive officer.
The downturn was a bit unexpected because February typically marks the worst time for flu season—and health officials assumed the same would be true for the virus, McDermott said. But as he addressed a virtual town hall audience Thursday night, he said how thrilled he and his colleagues are to see “a bit of pressure being relieved from our hospital system.”
He said community spread was dropping as well—and for the first five days of this week, that had been true. Less than 150 new cases were reported each day.
Things ramped up again on Friday, when the Virginia Department of Health reported another 281 cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District—twice as many as the day before. The statewide increase was significant also; there were 5,069 new cases reported Friday compared to 3,059 on Thursday.
Four more local deaths were reported, bringing to 177 the number of area residents who have died from the virus. All four were male residents of long-term care facilities in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, and their ages ranged from the 60s to 80-plus. Three were white and one was Black.
On the hospital front, things have changed to the point McDermott heralded the progress as “really fantastic news.” As of Thursday, there were 59 patients in Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital, compared with an all-time high of 99 last month.
The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 80 patients were being treated for virus symptoms in the area’s three hospitals on Wednesday, when it sends out a weekly update. That means 21 were at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center; the facility does not disclose how many patients are being treated for COVID-19.
The improvement in hospital numbers prompted both health-care systems to loosen their visitation restrictions.
Visitors had not been allowed in the two MWHC hospitals since December, but the doors opened again to limited numbers on Friday.
Most patients at Mary Washington and Stafford will be able to have one designated visitor, said Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer. Upon admission, patients will be asked to give the name of the visitor, who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay, she said.
Normal visiting hours are noon to 8 p.m. except for new mothers and children under 18. Women in labor or those who have given birth can designate two caregivers who can be with them any time, just as two parents or guardians are allowed to be with children throughout their stay.
“We want visitors to be in the hospital because we know” that having loved ones nearby is “a vital part of healing,” Dohmann said.
MWHC officials also said they plan to pause the weekly town hall sessions in the wake of the dropping number of hospitalized patients, new daily cases and overall prevalence in the community—which has gone down but still remains high. The positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, was 15.2 percent locally on Friday, which is about three times higher than what health officials prefer.
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is changing its visitation rules effective Monday. Visitors had been limited to certain areas, such as labor and delivery or the pediatric ward, but patients in most departments, including the emergency room, pre- and post- surgery and those staying overnight will be allowed to have one visitor per day.
Visitors are all area hospitals will be screened, asked questions about their COVID-19 exposure and required to wear masks.
As for the flu, Mary Washington Healthcare officials said they weren’t surprised by the lack of flu cases. Wearing masks and practicing social distancing probably has been effective in curbing its spread, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer. COVID-19 is about three times more contagious than the flu, so the precautionary measures along with additional flu shots have kept it at bay.
The Virginia Department of Health’s report on flu showed no activity for the week ending Jan. 30 and no widespread activity during the entire season. The state had not reported any pediatric deaths due to flu this year, but its website did not have any data available, as of Friday, on deaths caused by flu or pneumonia among older age groups.
