Mary Washington Healthcare reopens hospitals to visitors

On the hospital front, things have changed to the point McDermott heralded the progress as “really fantastic news.” As of Thursday, there were 59 patients in Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital, compared with an all-time high of 99 last month.

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 80 patients were being treated for virus symptoms in the area’s three hospitals on Wednesday, when it sends out a weekly update. That means 21 were at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center; the facility does not disclose how many patients are being treated for COVID-19.

The improvement in hospital numbers prompted both health-care systems to loosen their visitation restrictions.

Visitors had not been allowed in the two MWHC hospitals since December, but the doors opened again to limited numbers on Friday.

Most patients at Mary Washington and Stafford will be able to have one designated visitor, said Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer. Upon admission, patients will be asked to give the name of the visitor, who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay, she said.