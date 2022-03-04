Maryland man, 71, dies in hang glider crash in Shenandoah County

A 71-year-old Maryland man died Thursday in a hang glider crash in Shenandoah County.

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Ehrhard is investigating the incident that occurred at 3:07 p.m. on March 3 at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road and Burnshire Lane near Woodstock, VA.

A preliminary investigation revealed a hang-glider lost control and collided with a tree before it struck the ground, according to a news release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The pilot and sole occupant, Ward F. Odenwald, 71, of Woodbine, Md., died at the scene of the crash. His remains were transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Manassas for an autopsy and examination.

No one on the ground was injured. The FAA was notified of the crash which remains under investigation.

Hang gliding is the sport of flying in a lightweight unpowered aircraft which can be carried by the pilot. Takeoff is usually achieved by launching into the air from a cliff or hill, according to britannica.com.