Maryland man charged by local task force with dealing cocaine in Culpeper

A Baltimore, Maryland man who police claim is a significant supplier of cocaine to the Culpeper area is in custody facing felony drug charges.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force concluded a two-month-long investigation with the Jan. 13 arrest in Gainseville of Reginald L. Morgan, 56, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

When arrested, Morgan had two ounces of crack cocaine and five ounces of powder cocaine in his possession, Coffey said. He was charged with distribution of Schedule I/II drug (3rd or subsequent offense) and transporting Schedule I/II drug into the Commonwealth with the intent to sell or distribute. Morgan was transported to Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.