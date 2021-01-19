Maryland man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 2-year-old on Fauquier highway

A 65-year-old Maryland man has been charged with hit-and-run in the death of a 2-year-old who reportedly wandered onto the highway in Fauquier this past weekend.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Santiago Mendoza, of Bladensburg, in connection with the Jan. 17 pedestrian fatality in the 9400 block of James Madison Highway.

When deputies arrived on the scene a motorist was attending to a juvenile victim in the middle of the road, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies and rescue personnel rendered first aid on scene. The child was transported to Fauquier Hospital where she died. To share pictures or video of the incident, contact 540/347-3300.