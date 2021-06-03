Maryland man charged in last month's burglary of Fauquier business

A Maryland man has been charged in the May 14 burglary of a Fauquier County business.

Kevin Valle, 19, of Oxon Hill was arrested by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in the case involving Cinco De Mayo, located in the 11200 block of Remington Road.

Valle was charged on June 1 with burglary, petit larceny, and destruction of property.

Fauquier detectives arrested Valle as part of a joint investigation with Warrenton Police Department, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Arlington Police Department, Leesburg Police Department, Fairfax Police Department, Falls Church Police Department, City of Manassas Police Department, and the Prince William Police Department. Valle was being held with no bond eligibility at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. The Investigation is ongoing.