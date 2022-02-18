Maryland man dies after getting struck by tractor-trailer on I-95 in Stafford

A Maryland man died Thursday following an incident on I-95 in Stafford in which police say he exited the tractor-trailer he was a passenger in and then was accidentally struck by the vehicle.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene at 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 17 along Interstate 95 northbound at the 141 mile-marker. A 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound when it struck debris in the roadway from a previous crash.

The Freightliner stopped on the right shoulder and the driver exited to check for damage. A passenger that was in the sleeper cab of the tractor-trailer also exited to check for damage.

Unaware that the passenger had exited the vehicle, the driver attempted to continue to the travel lanes and struck the passenger. The Freightliner immediately stopped.

The passenger of the Freightliner, Brian A. Brown, 39, of Windsor Mill, Md., died while in transport to a local hospital.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 37-year-old female, of Windsor Mill, Md., was uninjured in the incident. No charges have been placed.