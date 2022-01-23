Maryland man dies in Fauquier crash

A 43-year-old Maryland man was killed Sunday in an automobile accident in Fauquier County, Virginia State Police said.

Gilbert F. Dzakpasu of Germantown, Md., died at the scene.

He was driving a 2021 Jeep Wrangler north on U.S. 17, just north of the interstate, about 6:50 p.m. when it crossed a double solid-yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Dodge Ram.

Dzakpasu was wearing a seat belt, Sgt. Brent Coffey, spokesman for the Culpeper Division of the Virginia State Police Culpeper Division, said in a statement.

The Dodge’s driver, a 22-year-old Marshall man, suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. He was also wearing a seat belt.

State Police said speed is considered a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.