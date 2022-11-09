Maryland man dies in motorcycle crash in Shenandoah County

A Maryland man is dead and Fort Valley man has been charged with reckless driving following a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle in Shenandoah County.
Virginia State Police is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Nov. 5 along Route 675 (Edinburg Gap Road) near Vale Vista Drive, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. The location of the crash was near the town of Edinburg.
A 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 675 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Coffey stated.
The driver of the Dodge, Denis C. Kitner, 75, of Fort Valley, suffered minor injuries due to the crash and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
People are also reading…
The rider of the Harley-Davidson, Joseph W. McGee, 65, of Hampstead, Maryland, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
Kitner was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation, Coffey said.