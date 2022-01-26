Maryland man may be connected to 2021 Fredericksburg shooting

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with an incident in Fredericksburg last year in which three people were shot, police said.

Kim Deshawn Prophet II, 28, of Bowie, Md. is charged with conspiracy to rob and being a principal in the second degree to robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Tuesday night after being extradited from Montgomery County, Md., Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said.

According to police and court records, city police responded to the 1000 block of Wicklow Drive late Aug. 23 in response to a reported shooting.

Police learned that two people had been taken to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, while a third victim showed up at a hospital in Fairfax. None of the injuries was life-threatening, Morris said.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant, police recovered surveillance footage from the apartment complex and a nearby store that showed Prophet, other suspects and the suspect’s vehicle prior to the incident. Detective Melanie Shafer wrote that the suspects arrived hours before the incident, purchased gloves from the neighborhood store and cased the victims’ apartment for several hours.

The affidavit states that robbery was the apparent motive. Some of the victims were known to distribute marijuana, and a large amount of cash, marijuana and packaging supplies were found in the apartment.

Police identified Prophet as the driver and warrants were obtained for him on Sept. 1. Police are still trying to identify the people who were responsible for entering the apartment and firing shots.

The U.S. Marshals Service helped track down Prophet in Maryland. He will be arraigned Thursday in Fredericksburg General District Court.