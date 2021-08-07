Masks required for first 30 days of school in Stafford County

All students and staff of Stafford County Public Schools will be required to wear a mask for at least the first 30 days of the school year, which begins Monday.
The School Board approved by a 5–2 vote a motion by Chairwoman Holly Hazard to require masks for the first 30 school days. During that time, school administration will develop an opt-out form for parents to sign who do not want their children to wear a mask.
The board will revisit the issue and receive an update on health metrics and other relevant guidance on Sept. 21.
Presenting her motion at a special called meeting Wednesday evening, Hazard said she believes the board is required by law to follow the guidance from the CDC, which was updated July 27 to state that masks should be worn by everyone in a K–12 school setting regardless of vaccination status.
The board’s attorney, Jennifer Parrish, said that part of the General Assembly’s law requiring schools to open for in-person instruction five days a week includes language stating that school boards “provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies ... that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
This part of the law is in effect until Aug. 2, 2022, Parrish said.
Hazard’s motion was preceded by two other motions—one from Rockhill representative Patricia Healy that would have made masking optional for students and staff and one from Falmouth representative Sarah Chase that would have accepted school staff’s recommendation for universal masking.
Because of parliamentary rules, Hazard’s motion was voted on first and passed.
Hazard said she does not believe Stafford has the ability to implement a mask-optional policy in time for the start of the school year. She also said she has concerns about the division’s ability to implement other COVID-19 mitigation strategies—especially the recommended 3-to-6 feet distancing—due to capacity challenges.
“We are at 98 percent capacity at our high schools, 90 percent in our elementary and middle schools and 100 percent in our kindergarten classrooms,” Hazard said. “At this point, until we can figure out how do those mitigation strategies, I support masks.”
Healy did not support the motion because she said she questions whether masks are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Garrisonville representative Pamela Yeung was the other board member who did not support Hazard’s motion because she wants to see universal masking.
“In Stafford, our level of community transmission is high and we have less than 50 percent vaccinated,” she said. “The [Rappahnanock Area Health Department] recommends universal masking.”
During public comments, 29 community members, including students, spoke to ask the board to make masking optional.
There were no speakers in favor of universal masking, but board members said they have received an equal number of emails on both sides of the issue.
