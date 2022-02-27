'Mass for Peace & Justice in Ukraine' Monday in Arlington

A Mass for Peace and Justice in Ukraine and Throughout the World will be held at noon this Monday, Feb. 28 at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington. All are invited to attend the service by Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington.

“It is with deep sorrow that we are witnessing Russia’s violent attack on the people of Ukraine resulting in loss of life and expansive devastation,” the bishop said in a statement.

“Russia has created chaos, instability and a growing humanitarian crisis for Ukrainians and the rest of Eastern Europe. The Russian invasion of Ukraine should inspire all people of good will to pray and fast for the end of all violence in the region and for political leaders to find a pathway for peace.

“We join with Pope Francis in his call for ‘those with political responsibility to examine their consciences seriously before God, who is the God of peace and not of war.’ I ask the faithful to join in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in calling for an end to this violent attack.

"May Our Lord, the Prince of Peace, comfort the hearts of those in harm’s way in Ukraine and inspire those with influence and power to end this attack and restore stability.”

The Cathedral of St. Thomas More is at 3901 Cathedral Lane. The Mass will be livestreamed on the diocesan YouTube Channel.