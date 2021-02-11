Massachusetts man dies, four injured in two-vehicle crash on I-81

A Massachusetts man died and four people were injured, including a 9-year-old, in a two-vehicle crash Monday night along I-81 in Rockingham County.
Virginia State Police Trooper H. Stover is investigating the wreck that occurred at 10:34 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the 250 mile-marker on the interstate.
A 2002 Suzuki Vitara was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the highway, collided with an embankment, causing it to overturn and come to a rest in the left lane, according to a news release from VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey in the Culpeper Division.
A 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe also traveling northbound collided with the Suzuki, causing it to overturn again and come to rest in the median along with the Chevrolet.
The driver of the Suzuki, a 27-year-old female of, Chicopee, Massachusetts, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
A passenger in the Suzuki, Nickolas W. Mayo, 29, of Chicopee, MA, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Mayo later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 63-year-old male from Woodstock suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
Two passengers in the Chevrolet, a 19-year-old female and a 9-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. The male passenger was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation, according to Coffey.