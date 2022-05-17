Massachusetts man pleads guilty to 2015 robbery at Spotsylvania store

A man connected to a series of armed robberies in Virginia and elsewhere pleaded guilty Monday to a 2015 robbery in Spotsylvania County.

Michael J. Seltzinger, 34, of Brewster, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to robbery in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. As part of a plea agreement, charges of burglary and a firearms offense were dropped.

Seltzinger will face a sentence of between five years to life in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.

According to court records, the Spotsylvania robbery occurred Nov. 23, 2015, at Valero at 5116 Mudd Tavern Road.

Seltzinger placed a Mountain Dew on the counter as if he was going to purchase it. When the owner opened the cash register, the defendant displayed a handgun and said, “I am not going to hurt you, move back.”

The robber took $300 from the register tray and fled south on Interstate 95 in a small red car.

Seltzinger was identified as the robber after his fingerprints were recovered from the soda he left behind. Court records state that the robbery was one of eight in Virginia tied to Seltzinger between Nov. 15 and Dec. 12 of that year. The heists took place between Richmond and Fairfax County.

He was arrested in Brewster on Dec. 15, 2015, following a similar robbery there.