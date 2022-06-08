Massaponax High School & Germanna graduate named Virginia Elementary School Counselor of the Year

On her first day in Mike Shirazi’s Math 01 class at Germanna Community College, Holly Guelig approached the professor.

“There’s something wrong with my brain,’” Guelig told Shirazi. “I love school and I’ll work really hard, but for some reason, math concepts just don’t stick.”

By that point, Guelig—who works at Greenwood Elementary School in Henrico County and last month was named Virginia’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year by the Virginia School Counselor Association—had either failed or withdrawn from at least 10 math classes at Germanna.

Math was always a stumbling block for her, due to a specific learning disability.

She “barely graduated” from Massaponax High School and had already dropped out of George Mason University before arriving in Shirazi’s class at Germanna.

She needed to pass a math class in order to graduate and go on to pursue her dream of becoming a school counselor. She couldn’t see her way out of “the very deep hole I was in”—but Shirazi could.

That first day, he told her, “If you work hard in this class, you’re going to do great,” Guelig remembered.

“He almost didn’t seem worried,” she said. “And I just got this feeling like, I kind of believe this man. I didn’t want to disappoint him.”

Shirazi understood that people learn in different ways, and he explained math concepts in multiple ways, sharing tricks and strategies that “just clicked with my brain,” Guelig said.

She passed that remedial math class, as well as the next level, and then earned her first-ever A in a math class in Shirazi’s pre-calculus course.

From the solid foundation created with the help of Shirazi and multiple other Germanna professors, Guelig went on to earn an A in college-level statistics at Virginia Commonwealth University. She eventually graduated from VCU with honors and then in 2012 earned a master’s degree in school counseling from VCU’s School of Education.

In 2013, she started work at Greenwood, where she has been ever since.

Her career is “a dream that came true because Mike Shirazi believed in me,” Guelig said. “His expectations are very high, and I knew that if I made the commitment, he would, as well,” she said.

Now an educator herself, Guelig, who grew up in Spotsylvania County and lives in Henrico, said she understands that Shirazi’s gift as a teacher is the ability to truly see his students.

“Our big thing in education is, it’s not just about teaching the student, it’s ‘do you see your student?’ and ‘Do they know that you see them?’” Guelig said. “When someone sees you, that feels different. I had multiple professors that saw me, especially at Germanna. And you think, OK, I can’t let them down.”

Shirazi, who still works at Germanna, said he encouraged Guelig to ask questions in class if a topic was not clear.

“She said ‘OK,’ and as she was leaving, I saw a smile on her face and I felt her commitment,” he recalled.

Shirazi said he has “a passion” for teaching.

“I like to help my students as much as possible [and] give them hope so that they will be successful in life and serve their community wherever they are,” he said. “I am very proud of Holly, as well as of many other students who listened to me and have completed their college education.”

Guelig brings her experience in school to her work with children. Her advice to her own students—and to anyone who is struggling in school—is to know that “everyone’s journey is different and there is a purpose and significance in your journey.”

“It’s very hard when you’re in that moment to see anything beyond your own situation, but look to find the people who see your light and your potential,” she said. “And when you’re around those people, really take that in.”