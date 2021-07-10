Mayles seeking common ground in bid for Culpeper Town Council

Culpeper Town Council candidate Wes Mayles wants to help bring back common ground in his first-ever bid for elected office.
The former Culpeper Chamber of Commerce CEO feels his experience in human resources and business relations will serve citizens well.
“I’m running for town council because I’ve seen some of the divisiveness that’s been happening in the community and with my background working with various groups, various people, I want to be a person that can come in and try to bring back some stability,” the 41-year-old said in a recent sit-down interview.
Mayes said he wants to “be able to hear the community as a whole, have various networks I work with, this is what the priorities are, what’s going to have the biggest impact.”
Mayles is of one of 10 candidates competing for four seats in the town council election to be decided in November. He is running as an independent—on purpose.
“When you start accepting endorsements—I understand why people do it—part of the challenge is when you accept, now you are excluding certain groups of voters and individuals,” Mayles said.
Accepting political endorsements also obligates candidates to accept positions they might not agree with, he said: “I want to be able to make decisions on my own.”
Mayles has lived in Culpeper since 2008 and is married to Ann Mayles, a teacher at Farmington Elementary School. They have a 6-year-old son and live in Lakeview.
The Town Council candidate grew up in Pennsylvania after being adopted and brought to America from South Koera as an infant. It was a closed adoption so Mayles said he never knew much about his birth mother.
“It was a hard decision for her, honestly I am thankful she made that choice because living here has been a great opportunity for me and has given me so much,” he said.
Mayles grew up in a predominantly white neighborhood and didn’t find out until later in life that he was adopted. His adoptive mother was South Korean as well and taught him about his culture.
Being one of only a few Asian kids in school, at times, was challenging, he said.
“I faced some racism and discrimination—some of it was immaturity, some of it was just pure nastiness—but overall, I look back, it helped me become who I am,” he said. “It was an educational experience—how to deal with adversity.”
Mayles attended Penn State and has worked a series of retail and HR jobs including with Eurocomposites and Continental in Culpeper.
He is currently HR director for Stevensburg-based McClain & Co., a national firm employing 250 people in road construction services and bridge inspection equipment rentals with engineering companies and through local, state and federal contracts.
Mayles led the local chamber office for two years ending in 2019 and it was during this time that he thought about running for office.
“One of the parts I really enjoyed was being able to advocate for businesses, hear the community’s needs. I want to get back into that public role to help the community,” he said.
Mayles and his wife both worked through the pandemic, reporting daily to physical workplaces, while their son attended school virtually and in-person at school and with Kid Central. He started his job with McClain a week before government announced the COVID-19 shutdown in March of 2020.
“They’re coming to me as the HR professional, Wes, what do we do? I said, I honestly don’t know because HR has never seen anything like this,” he said.
It was more about providing PPE and shifting some meetings to phone or virtual: “We adjusted, but it didn’t really cause a large disruption in business … we were able to function,” he said.
Mayles said his HR experience would benefit him as a town councilman in that he has the ability to work with people, and different personalities, while taking time to think through the issues and opportunities.
“We have a diverse population in Culpeper and everyone has different needs, views and stories. I will be able to listen and understand,” he said.
While some other town council campaigns are focusing on national agenda items like the 2A movement or preserving Confederate monuments, Mayles said he wants to focus on the bigger picture and not “in the moment” issues.
Drinking water quality in town is a platform item he mentioned as well as continued business development, including attracting good employers seeking skilled workers.
The candidate said he hears from neighbors about the brown water from their faucets.
“We’re a fairly new subdivision so can’t really blame it on pipes. Need to look at the source of the water and outflow to communities, the path of water, proper filtration, treatment, and pipes that do need to be replaced in older sections, the cast iron causing sediment and deposits to move down the stream,” he said.
As for business development in Culpeper, Mayles said Culpeper daily loses its tradespeople, engineers and IT professionals to much higher paying jobs in NOVA.
“Those salaries—good for them getting those jobs—but big picture impact these salaries are causing the housing market to constantly inflate, making it hard for people to live and work in Culpeper,” he said.
Everyone says Culpeper is a bedroom community with its more than 50 percent of working population commuting out, he said. Now, neighboring counties are becoming a bedroom community for Culpeper because people can’t afford to live and work here, Mayles said.
He supported potential reductions in the BPOL and personal property tax rates, saying the former was unfair, based on gross receipts, and the latter was burdensome, especially for small business owners getting taxed on every single piece of equipment every single year.
He said he would support the latest iteration of the public pool project if there was enough momentum. Mayles questioned if the right place for it was behind the Depot, next to Culpeper National Cemetery due to potential noise impacts for people attending funerals.
He said the town needs an indoor recreation center first, where youth with working parents can spend time before and after school and during the summer.
“I grew up, I went to the YMCA every summer we went to day camp, had a public pool near me—having that kind of opportunity,” Mayles said.
Meeting on July 1, the first day of legalized adult use of marijuana in Virginia, the former chamber director said he could see cannabis tourism coming to Culpeper and eventually dispensaries, mentioning shops around town currently selling CBD. He pointed out federal law still makes marijuana illegal.
“I think we spend a lot of money and resources on trying to keep marijuana criminalized … we see the prison system being flooded on these infractions,” Mayles said, adding he needed more data to prove it is actually a gateway drug leading to more deadly drug use and ODs.
On his bid for Town Council, the candidate said he has a good understanding of the people and businesses here.
“I have been in Culpeper for some time now, am invested in the community, work in Culpeper … just having a good understanding of where Culpeper is and the direction it’s heading,” Mayles said.
Also running for Culpeper Town Council this year are incumbents Pranas Rimeikis and Billy Yowell. The other candidates are David P. Kulivan, Joe Short, Adrian Sledge, Bobby Ryan, Travis Brown, Janie Schmidt and Fred Sapp. Courtney D’Avilar recently dropped out of the race for personal reasons.
