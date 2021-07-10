Mayles seeking common ground in bid for Culpeper Town Council

Mayles led the local chamber office for two years ending in 2019 and it was during this time that he thought about running for office.

“One of the parts I really enjoyed was being able to advocate for businesses, hear the community’s needs. I want to get back into that public role to help the community,” he said.

Mayles and his wife both worked through the pandemic, reporting daily to physical workplaces, while their son attended school virtually and in-person at school and with Kid Central. He started his job with McClain a week before government announced the COVID-19 shutdown in March of 2020.

“They’re coming to me as the HR professional, Wes, what do we do? I said, I honestly don’t know because HR has never seen anything like this,” he said.

It was more about providing PPE and shifting some meetings to phone or virtual: “We adjusted, but it didn’t really cause a large disruption in business … we were able to function,” he said.

Mayles said his HR experience would benefit him as a town councilman in that he has the ability to work with people, and different personalities, while taking time to think through the issues and opportunities.