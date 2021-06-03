 Skip to main content
Mayoral candidate announces Culpeper, Cars and Coffee Meet
Mayoral candidate announces Culpeper, Cars and Coffee Meet

Mayoral candidate Jon Russell will host a free and open to the public car show in the parking lot at his house this summer, starting Saturday.

Two-term Culpeper Town Councilman Jon Russell, one of three candidates for Culpeper mayor in the November election, will be hosting a car meet on his property Saturdays throughout the summer, starting this weekend.

Participants are invited to bring their classic and show cars to display from 8 to 11 a.m. on June 5 & 19, July 17 & 31 and Aug. 14 & 28 in the parking lot at Russell’s home, 405 Sperryville Pike. Cars should enter from Kelly Street or Gardner Street.

Coffee will be provided and there is no charge for participants, according to a campaign news release. The public is invited to attend. Salsa Street Grill’s food truck will be on site selling breakfast tacos and burritos.

“This will be great opportunity to get together throughout the summer and showcase some amazing cars for the public. I hope it will also increase tourism to our town," Russell said in a statement.

The mayoral candidate is a small business owner who is married with four children.

