McAuliffe win sets up Virginia clash with outsider Youngkin

Virginia is the only state in the nation with an open race for governor this year, and the contest is expected to draw outsized national attention as a barometer of voter sentiment in each party heading into the midterm elections.

The race has also taken on heightened importance as a referendum on the sweeping changes Virginia Democrats have implemented since assuming full control of the state government in 2020. They have pushed through gun control and police reform, marijuana legalization and a higher minimum wage, transforming what was once a reliably red state.

“We are a different state than we were eight years ago, and we are not going back,” McAuliffe said in his speech.

McAuliffe, 64, focused his campaign on the need for bold action to address Virginia’s lagging teacher pay and inequities in education funding. He’s also pledged to work to accelerate Virginia’s minimum wage increase to $15 by 2024, protect abortion access, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

He earned the endorsement of Gov. Ralph Northam, who said McAuliffe was best suited to lead Virginia’s economic recovery from the pandemic and cement the transformational changes Democrats have implemented.