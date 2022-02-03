Meal donations for hospital workers 'help feed their soul'

As hard as the last two years have been for restaurants, Luigi Castiglia knew things were even tougher for some of his customers who work in local hospitals.

“It’s hard right now, sometimes they have to put their families at risk, but they keep on doing what they’re doing, they’re helping us and the ones with COVID,” said the owner of Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant. “Any time we can do something to make them feel like they’re appreciated, I don’t mind doing that.”

That “something” has amounted to hundreds of meals of pasta and pizza, prepared at the downtown Fredericksburg restaurant and shared with workers at Mary Washington Hospital. Castiglia’s is among the local restaurants, churches and individuals who responded to a recent plea from Mary Washington Healthcare to support fatigued frontline workers as patient volumes surged from the omicron variant.

Last month, the health care system reminded its Facebook followers of how things were in 2020, when “the pandemic first started and we all hunkered down and supported each other.” It cited the donations of meals and handmade cards from children, words of encouragement chalked on sidewalks or penned on construction paper hearts.

Then, things changed. As attitudes toward the virus, vaccines and mask mandates divided the country, health care workers across the board struggled, said Meg Pemberton, a geriatric care manager who runs ElderCare Connections, a business that deals with aging populations. She included workers at long-term care facilities and home health care agencies in the mix with hospital associates who are “experiencing moral distress as they strive to provide the very best of care to their patients and residents.”

“In 2020, they were heroes,” Pemberton said. “In 2021, they became vilified.”

MWHC’s Facebook page described the pace of treating COVID-19 patients for “almost two years without a break,” adding that workers are tired and discouraged, but “they keep going. For you. For their families. For themselves.”

Mary McGhee–Pasternak, also known as Pastor Mary at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, saw the post and felt compelled to help. When she learned meals were the most needed items at hospitals, she reached out to local restaurants to see what help they could provide—even though January can be the toughest month in the food service industry.

The first call was to Castiglia, not because he’s a member. No one at the church even knows him personally, but as soon as Pastor Mary relayed the situation, he asked how he could help. The church plans to give the restaurant $1,000 in return for his support, but Pastor Mary said Castiglia didn’t know that when he jumped in to help.

Castiglia initially wanted to provide 2,000 meals in January but had to stretch that goal over two months instead.

“I can only do once a week,” he said about making and packaging giant aluminum pans of food—each one sent with the word “Blessings” written on top. “Some of my staff come in on their day off, we all try to work together to make this happen.”

Others have responded to Pastor Mary’s pleas, including The Alpine Chef and La Petite Auberge, or donated on their own such as Ristorante Renato, which has made a weekly delivery to a COVID unit at MWHC, according to its Facebook post.

ENOUGH, a local ministry that empowers Black and brown people, sent a food truck which provided 300 meals.

“Mary Washington Healthcare is graciously overwhelmed,” said Tamra Wheeler, public relations coordinator at MWHC, acknowledging the food shared with workers at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital. “Private donors have purchased meals, as much as $500 per donor, bringing comfort to our associates who work all times of the day and night. Donations of personal care items have also been greatly appreciated and a wonderful gift basket went to our intensive care unit team.”

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center has seen consistent donations for the past two years, said Susan Coleman, marketing director. Churches and organizations initially led the effort as restaurants faced their own challenges with volume and staffing but “it has been amazing to see them be so generous as well,” Coleman said.

“It has been a true community effort and we are so grateful,” she added.

Mary Washington Healthcare’s marketing department couldn’t arrange an interview with any recipients of meals and goodie bags, which have included bags of Godiva chocolates and packages of Pepperidge Farm cookies, personal care items, pencils and small packs of tissues.

But Colleen Gilmore–Knerr of Spotsylvania County, who works as a nurse in Fairfax and attends Fredericksburg United Methodist, said she appreciates the resurgence of support.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing and so appreciated,” she said. “It’s things like that that say, ‘Hey, we see you. We know things are tough.’ That’s huge and super helpful.”

Gilmore–Knerr believes support fell “by the wayside” as the public tired of living with COVID and safety measures including vaccines and masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing. Somewhere along the line, health care workers became “sort of like the target—not the enemy—but like we’re part of the problem.”

“We’re just trying to take care of sick people and maintain our sanity while trying to do it,” she said. “Everybody’s lives are trying to get back to normal and we in health care are like, our lives are not back to normal. We are very much still in the thick of the fight.”

The patient volume in the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals has dropped in recent days, down from a pandemic record of 215 patients on Jan. 13. As of Tuesday’s report, there were 103 people at Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional being treated for virus symptoms.

The last time the patient count was that low was two days after Christmas, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District.

As hospital and health care workers across the board continue to deal with COVID-19, support from the community “lets us know we are not in this fight alone,” said Lee VanSise, chief nursing officer at Spotsylvania Regional. “Knowing that compassionate care is a two-way street has been a dose of medicine, much needed for many of the frontline healthcare workers.”

Pastor Mary put it another way.

“They have to fight this invisible force every day, and with a smile on their face under those masks, from room to room to room,” she said. “The least we can do is at least take care of feeding their stomach. Hopefully that will feed their soul a little bit to know somebody cares about them.”