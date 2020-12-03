 Skip to main content
Medical emergency may have been cause of fatal crash in Stafford


Police lights (copy) (copy)
istockphoto.com

A 61-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash in Stafford County late Wednesday that apparently stemmed from a medical emergency, police said.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said John Tait of Stafford was driving on Harrell Road in southern Stafford at 10:11 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Multiple emergency workers responded to the scene and removed Tait from the damaged vehicle and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Maroney said the investigation is ongoing, but early signs point to an undisclosed medical issue.

Keith Epps

