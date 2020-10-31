Medical Reserve Corps to assist elections officials at polling places

Hundreds of Medical Reserve Corps volunteers from across the state will help provide Election Day support for in-person voting during Virginia’s COVID-19 public health emergency, according to a release from Virginia Dept. of Health.

Corps volunteers will help local election officials safely conduct in-person voting in their communities by encouraging appropriate COVID-19 precautions.

“We are very proud of Virginia’s residents who have volunteered with the Medical Reserve Corps during the COVID-19 pandemic response. These trained and dedicated professionals have helped care for residents of nursing homes, tested people for COVID-19, worked countless hours at call centers and served in many other ways,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We recognize the importance of voting, and the MRC will be there to help protect the health of our residents exercising that important right at polling places,” Oliver added.

Statewide, 50 localities have asked for MRC assistance at more than 1,000 polling locations for Election Day, Nov. 3. The Medical Reserve Corps expects to provide nearly 900 trained volunteers across the state to assist with the general election. Training has jointly been provided by the Virginia Department of Elections and VDH.