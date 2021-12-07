Meeting Thursday about fixing two bridges in Fauquier County

A citizen information meeting to provide details of the proposed reconstruction of two bridges on Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) in Fauquier County will be held at 2:30 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 9 during the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors meeting, VDOT announced Tuesday.
The meeting may be viewed online at Fauquier County Streaming Media Archive.
The bridge project will replace the bridge superstructure and widen the substructure on both bridges, which will allow the decks to be widened. Minor roadway improvements on the bridge approaches are also likely, according to a VDOT release. Temporary construction easements will be required.
It is possible permanent easements and a utility easement at the second structure will also be needed, VDOT said.
The first bridge is .6 mile west of U.S. 17 crossing an unnamed stream; the second approximately 1.07 mile west of U.S. 17 crossing Rock Run. The project will improve safety and operations for traffic crossing the bridges, which have a history of vehicles striking the bridge rails.
The work is expected to take approximately 12 weeks at each location, probably over successive summers, with a full road closure during construction that will require a detour for through traffic on Route 651.
Access to private entrances on both sides of the work area will be maintained during construction. The work will start no earlier than the summer of 2022.
For more information about this project, including graphics of the proposed work and the detour, visit Route 651 (Sumerduck Road), Fauquier County.