A $10,000 winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was purchased at the Madison Sheetz on U.S. Route 29 Seminole Trail. The ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball.

Another $10,000 winning ticket was bought online using the Virginia Lottery app by a player in Sterling, according to a release from Virginia Lottery.

Finally, a ticket that won $40,000 matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number, like the $10,000 winners. This player in Hampton spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier when buying the ticket, increasing the prize for the ticket purchased with the mobile app.

Across Virginia, more than 132,000 won smaller prizes through Mega Millions in Tuesday’s drawing. Since no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, the jackpot for Friday’s drawing grows to an estimated $1.25 billion.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.