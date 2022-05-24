Memorial Day traffic expected to be heavy despite rising gas prices

Even with all-time high gas prices, more people are expected to travel at least 50 miles to enjoy the Memorial Day holiday this weekend, according to AAA’s forecast.

More than 39 million people are expected to travel nationwide for the long holiday between Thursday and Monday, according to AAA’s forecast. More than 1.09 million Virginians are expected to travel for the holiday.

Most travelers, about 35 million, will be driving.

Travel by air and other options are expected to be up over the holiday weekend, too, “suggests gas prices may be motivating some travelers to consider alternatives to driving,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Moran Dean said.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas nationally and in Fredericksburg again set record highs Monday, according to AAA.

The national average on Tuesday was about $4.60. Fredericksburg’s price of $4.46 was the same as Virginia’s average.

Still, drivers should expect plenty of company over the weekend.

“Our roadways will be as crowded as they have been over the holiday since pre-pandemic, but airports, train stations and bus depots will also be extremely busy, so travelers should plan accordingly,” Dean said.

AAA reported that air travel is expected to increase 24% over last year’s Memorial Day weekend. Travel by buses, trains and cruises is forecast to increase 183% compared to 2021, but those figures are still much lower than pre-pandemic travel.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend most highway work zones and lane closures from noon Friday until noon Tuesday.

VDOT also offers an interactive online travel trends map using recent Memorial Day traffic data.

Based on that data, VDOT noted that the heaviest traffic periods the most likely heavy congestion will happen between noon and 6 p.m. Friday and Monday and midday on Saturday and Sunday.