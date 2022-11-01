 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Men sought in shoplifting of PacMan arcade game, speakers from Culpeper Walmart

Culpeper Police are seeking to ID these two young men in a reported shoplifting Oct. 18 from Walmart.

Culpeper Police are looking to identify two young men in a reported recent shoplifting of electronics from the local Walmart that was caught on surveillance video.

The alleged incident happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the supercenter on James Madison Highway. Police say the men loaded a cart with a Vizio speaker system and a PacMan arcade game after removing security wiring from the items.

The pair was seen leaving the parking lot in a newer model, white Chevy Camaro two-door with a sunroof and blacked out wheels.

Have information to identify the suspects? Contact Officer A. Booth at 540/727-3430, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540.727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov

