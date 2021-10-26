Mental health concerns delay sentencing for Fredericksburg man who killed sister

The sentencing for a Fredericksburg man who killed his sister and stabbed his pregnant girlfriend in 2018 has been delayed yet again because of concerns about the defendant's mental health.

Daniel A. Martinez–Nolasco, 23, was convicted in December of first-degree murder and attempted murder. He accepted a plea agreement that called for a maximum active sentence of 50 years.

Martinez–Nolasco was back in Fredericksburg Circuit Court Monday for a scheduled sentencing, but Judge Gordon Willis instead granted defense attorney Jim Ilijevich's request to have Martinez–Nolasco's competence tested.

Ilijevich said recent meetings with his client have left him "alarmed." He said Martinez–Nolasco seems to not remember pleading guilty or other parts of his lengthy journey through the Fredericksburg court system.

In his motion for the testing, Ilijevich wrote that Martinez–Nolasco does not have the "requisite mental ability" to continue at this point.

Commonwealth's Attorney Elizabeth Humphries did not oppose the request, though she did express concern that Martinez–Nolasco was "malingering."