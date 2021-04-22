MIA since 1950, Korean War vet from Bedford accounted for

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that Army Pfc. Bobbie Ray Daniels, 17, of Bedford, killed during the Korean War and MIA was accounted for on Sept. 21, 2020.
In August 1950, Daniels was a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. He was reported missing in action on Aug. 16 during battle near Waegwan, South Korea. His remains could not be immediately recovered. He was officially declared dead on May 1, 1953.
During a search of Korean War battlefields in February 1951, a partial set of remains was recovered from the area where Daniels went missing. After a preliminary examination at a UN Military Cemetery, an identification could not be made and the remains were buried as Unknown
In March 1951, another partial set of remains was found in the same area. After an identification could not be made, the remains were again buried as Unknown. Further attempts were made to identify both sets of remains, but were unsuccessful. The remains were later transported with all of the unidentified Korean War remains and buried as Unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
In 2017, the family of an unresolved Soldier associated with the same area where Daniels went missing requested both sets of remains be disinterred for comparison with their Soldier. Further research by a DPAA historian and forensic anthropologist determined both sets of remains could possibly be associated with Daniels, among others. The remains were disinterred
Aug. 20, 2018, and sent to Joint Base Pearl Harbor/Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.
To identify Daniels' remains, scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence and mitochondrial DNA analysis.
Daniels' name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for. Daniels will be buried May 22, 2021, in his hometown. For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.