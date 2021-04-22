MIA since 1950, Korean War vet from Bedford accounted for

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that Army Pfc. Bobbie Ray Daniels, 17, of Bedford, killed during the Korean War and MIA was accounted for on Sept. 21, 2020.

In August 1950, Daniels was a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. He was reported missing in action on Aug. 16 during battle near Waegwan, South Korea. His remains could not be immediately recovered. He was officially declared dead on May 1, 1953.

During a search of Korean War battlefields in February 1951, a partial set of remains was recovered from the area where Daniels went missing. After a preliminary examination at a UN Military Cemetery, an identification could not be made and the remains were buried as Unknown

In March 1951, another partial set of remains was found in the same area. After an identification could not be made, the remains were again buried as Unknown. Further attempts were made to identify both sets of remains, but were unsuccessful. The remains were later transported with all of the unidentified Korean War remains and buried as Unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.