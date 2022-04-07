Micah network of churches gathering again after pandemic hiatus

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the network of Fredericksburg churches that together operate Micah Ecumenical Ministries has continued to care for, shelter and feed downtown’s homeless population.

But for two years, the churches have been unable to gather to host services to meet the spiritual needs of the population.

The last collective worship service was a Lenten service at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) in March 2020.

Two years later, the downtown churches are gathering again during the Lent season. Shiloh Old Site and St. Mary’s Catholic Church offered a joint service on March 23. And this Monday evening, Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site) hosted a vigil in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated that day 54 years ago.

“[Dr. King] spoke in the tradition of the Hebrew prophets,” said Nathaniel Harley of Shiloh New Site. “He taught us that we cannot love the God we never see and hate the neighbor we see every day. He was a 20th-century Moses who cried out, ‘Let my people go.’ Today, let us thank the God who sent him.”

The Rev. Cynthia McKenna, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, also connected King’s life and death with the Old Testament, reading aloud a passage from the book of Genesis about Joseph’s brothers plotting to kill him.

“They said to one another, Here comes this dreamer! Now then, come and let’s kill him, and throw him into one of the pits; and we will say, ‘A vicious animal devoured him.’ Then we will see what will become of his dreams!” McKenna read.

Allen Fisher, pastor of The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, and Joe Hensley, rector of St. George’s Episcopal Church, called on congregants to keep King’s message of hope and light in the darkness, with Hensley leading the audience in singing “This Little Light of Mine.”

Aaron Dobynes, pastor of Shiloh Old Site, talked about King’s final days, April 3 and 4, 1968.

King had traveled to Memphis to support Black sanitation workers, who were striking in protest of segregation laws that prevented them from riding inside trucks and resulted in the death of two workers, who were crushed when their truck’s compression mechanism was activated.

King was resting in his room at the Lorraine Motel after arriving April 3 when his friend, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, told him a crowd had gathered at the Mason Temple, headquarters of the Church of God in Christ, and were asking to hear him speak.

Dobynes said King asked if Abernathy would speak to them instead, and Abernathy told him, “They don’t want to hear me. They want you.”

At the Mason Temple, King delivered his last public address, now known as the “I’ve Been to a Mountaintop” speech, which Dobynes recited from memory in a powerful voice.

“Like anybody, I would like to live a long life,” King told the crowd. “Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land! And so I’m happy, tonight. I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man. My eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord!”

The next day, at 6:01 p.m., as he leaned over the balcony of room 306 at the Lorraine Motel, King was struck and killed by a single bullet.

“They killed the dreamer, but they cannot kill the dream,” Dobynes said. “Keep on dreaming.”

The churches then honored two members of the Fredericksburg community who have carried King’s dream forward—former mayor Lawrence Davies and Larry Haun, pastor of Fredericksburg Baptist Church.

Davies is the pastor emeritus of Shiloh Old Site. In 1966, he became the first Black man ever elected to Fredericksburg City Council, and he served as the city’s mayor from 1976 to 1996. As mayor, he championed the construction of low-income housing, the establishment of an affordable bus system and increased access to mental health treatment.

Haun was instrumental in the establishment of Micah Ministries and has made Fredericksburg Baptist a home for immigrant and refugee families, Dobynes said.

“He has been a voice for the voiceless,” Dobynes said.

The Micah community will gather again for a Good Friday service April 15 at 2 p.m. to walk the Stations of the Cross.

Shiloh Old Site will host an Easter Sunday sunrise service at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on April 17 at 6:30 a.m.