'Mice on Main' - Culpeper Youth unveils downtown scavenger hunt

Keep an eye out for Mickey and Minnie’s distant Virginia cousins hidden around downtown as part of a fun new attraction of Culpeper Youth and Windmore Foundation for the Arts.

“Mice on Main” is a scavenger hunt involving seven bronze mice carefully placed on or near historic Main Street buildings including on high ledges or in windows.

Culpeper Youth came up with the idea in 2020 and Laura Loveday with Culpeper County Economic Development helped secure a $1,500 town marketing grant to make it happen.

“At the time, we didn’t know what COVID-19 limitations would be in the spring of 2021, but we knew we wanted to create a project that was free, fun, and safe for residents and visitors to our town,” Loveday said. “Culpeper Youth members also spoke about a desire to help local businesses during the pandemic.”

The project will bring attention to the many businesses along Main Street and generate additional interest in the footprint of Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., she said.

The Pen-to-Papers writing group of Windmore Foundation for the Arts got in on the fun by helping to edit and refine the backstory for Culpeper’s seven fine mice – soon to be featured in a brand new children’ book.