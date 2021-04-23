'Mice on Main' - Culpeper Youth unveils downtown scavenger hunt

Keep an eye out for Mickey and Minnie’s distant Virginia cousins hidden around downtown as part of a fun new attraction of Culpeper Youth and Windmore Foundation for the Arts.
“Mice on Main” is a scavenger hunt involving seven bronze mice carefully placed on or near historic Main Street buildings including on high ledges or in windows.
Culpeper Youth came up with the idea in 2020 and Laura Loveday with Culpeper County Economic Development helped secure a $1,500 town marketing grant to make it happen.
“At the time, we didn’t know what COVID-19 limitations would be in the spring of 2021, but we knew we wanted to create a project that was free, fun, and safe for residents and visitors to our town,” Loveday said. “Culpeper Youth members also spoke about a desire to help local businesses during the pandemic.”
The project will bring attention to the many businesses along Main Street and generate additional interest in the footprint of Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., she said.
The Pen-to-Papers writing group of Windmore Foundation for the Arts got in on the fun by helping to edit and refine the backstory for Culpeper’s seven fine mice – soon to be featured in a brand new children’ book.
A free clue sheet to locate the small, metal critters can be found at the web sites of Visit Culpeper, Windmore and CRI. Copies of the clues are also in the CRI office on West Davis Street and Culpeper Visitors Center.
The project grant also funded logo development, printing costs, graphic design, and layout assistance for the creation of an accompanying children’s book that will be printed in the coming weeks and available for purchase early this summer.
Culpeper Youth members created illustrations of each mouse, the back stories, details about their interests, and how they came to live in Culpeper. Pen-to-Paper writers worked with the youth to edit their stories.
“We hope everyone enjoys getting out, walking Main Street, and searching for these mice. Culpeper Youth loved the opportunity to name each one, write their clues, develop a project logo, and write the backstory for each mouse,” said Culpeper Youth officer Ariana Yactayo.