Midland man dies in single-vehicle Fauquier crash

A 37-year-old Fauquier man died last Monday in a single-vehicle wreck.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper T. Green is investigating the crash that occurred at 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 28 along Route 643 (Meetze Road), less than a mile north of Route 616 (Beach Road).

A 2006 BMW 750I was traveling south on Route 643 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the BMW, Seth J.P. Slaby, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.