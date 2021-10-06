Mildred Muhammad, ex-wife of D.C. Sniper John Allen Muhammad, to participate in Germanna Community Conversations

In October 2002, the entire greater Washington area was on the lookout for two white men in a white box truck, considered to be suspects in a series of sniper attacks that had killed 10 people.

Mildred Muhammad was on the lookout for three people.

“I was looking for that profile, but I was also looking for John,” Muhammad said in an interview Tuesday.

Muhammad had been in hiding from her ex-husband, John Allen Muhammad, for more than a year after a court in Tacoma, Wash., gave her full custody of their children.

She also had taken out a lifetime restraining order against her ex.

She said he told her, “You have become my enemy, and as my enemy, I will kill you.”

So when agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives knocked on her door on Oct. 23, 2002, and told her they were going to name John as the sniper and that they believed she was the intended target, she wasn’t that surprised.

“The theory was that he was killing innocent people to cover up my murder so that he could come in as the grieving father and get custody of our children,” Muhammad said. “It was a domestic violence, child custody issue.”