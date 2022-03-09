Military contractor eyeing Culpeper for high-caliber arms testing site

A federal government contractor has been in contact with Culpeper County planning & zoning officials about opening up a facility on agricultural land here to test high-caliber military weapons.

Sam McLearen, who heads up the county department, brought the matter Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee to discuss how to proceed with the case since a weapons testing facility is not currently listed as a use in the county zoning ordinance.

The only allowances for this type of project would in the heavy industrial zoning district, requiring a land rezoning for this particular proposed project, the planning director said.

McLearen said Halifax County permits commercial firing ranges on agricultural or rural land with a conditional use permit and numerous conditions such as limits on hours of operation, safety measures and a requirement that customers be 18 and older.

The Halifax ordinance, provided by McLearen to the committee, also lists several restrictions on the use and type of arms, including no rifles exceeding caliber .45 and a prohibition on the use of explosive tip, armor piercing or Teflon-coated projectile ammunition.

The Halifax ordinance also states customers of a commercial firing range cannot arrive or leave the site with a loaded weapon and that guns can only be loaded while on site under the supervision of a range safety officer.

The project proposed in Culpeper differs in that it would not be open to the public, but only used by staff of the company doing weapons testing for the U.S. military, McLearen said.

“Noise is another challenge, probably the biggest challenge,” he told the committee.

The county’s nuisance ordinance addresses noise and limits, but it is challenging to enforce, McLearen said.

The planning director said the county could consider the pending request as a conditional use permit on Agricultural-1 property or require a rezoning to heavy industrial and require the use permit.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates commented the county doesn’t have industrial land swaths large enough to accommodate a weapons testing site. Allowing it as a conditional use on A-1 land could spark residents with private shooting ranges to want to turn theirs into commercial entities, the supervisor said.

McLearen agreed, saying approving the weapon testing facility could open the door for similar applications in areas not as well suited as well as unintended consequences.

The planning director, slated to meet with the company Tuesday afternoon, said the application had not yet been filed, but that they were ready to move on the project.

“They are prepared to go through the existing process,” McLearen said of rezoning some 50-100 acres of farmland to heavy industrial.

The re-zoning process is what the planning director recommended.

“It will not be your typical commercial firing range,” McLearen said, stating the facility would test high caliber arms at times.

“Pretty noticeable,” he said, noting the facility also seeks to test at night.

Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger interjected, saying he would recommend limiting gun usage at the site to .45 caliber.

“I don’t know the intensity or usage,” he said, adding those details would come to light when the formal application is made. “This would certainly be a unique use.”

McLearen said staff would be concerned about drafting an ordinance for a specific company.

He said the pending applicant’s intent is to test weapons and use the site as an office complex for their client, the U.S. military. There would be no manufacturing on site, he said, as that is done in Michigan and Japan.

McLearen added he felt the company could construct a very safe facility.

Asked about the specific location in Culpeper County, the planning director declined to say until the application was filed. Bates responded wherever the company locates the choices will be extremely limited here.

“Most of these facilities are out west, desert terrain,” he said.

Bates said his biggest concern is re-zoning farmland to heavy industrial and not knowing what will happen with the company 10 years down the road.

“I don’t know if we have any property large enough to accommodate a facility like is being proposed,” he said. “It needs to be isolated, in unpopulated areas.”

Rosenberger said the public safety committee might be a better place for the conversation.

“It would be easier to consider if they weren’t so vague,” he said.

Culpeper is close to the Pentagon and D.C. military bases and that’s why the company wants to locate here, Rosenberger said.

“We have to weigh the pros and cons,” he said. “What are they going to do for Culpeper?”

In the end, the Rules Committee decided to table the matter until more information was made available.

