Millennial electrician running for town council wants to make Culpeper kind again

“I need to see the design with it being so close to The National Cemetery. I think there has to be a certain amount of reverence,” Brown said. “Public architecture can make or break where something is. I’m still very much on the fence.”

The candidate said he is very much in favor of town tax relief for downtown businesses. Many merchants had to take out loans during the pandemic to survive, Brown said.

He supported “what we can do budget-wise to give them as much as we can while still being fiscally responsible.” Main and Davis is what make Culpeper special and one of the main reasons people visit, he said.

As for Confederate statues and names, Brown said he supports changing Lake Pelham.

“Naming a lake after a Confederate officer from Alabama who just happened to die here is absolutely ridiculous. There are so many great people from Culpeper, and people of color,” he said.

Brown suggested Lake Hill—for Hall of Famer baseball player Pete Hill, who was born in the Buena area of Culpeper and was a standout slugger in the Negro Leagues.

The millennial said his youth could serve Culpeper well.

“I have a long-term outlook on town. I am not looking at the next four years of the term. I’m looking at what can I do to help Culpeper when I’m 60 and ready to retire,” Brown said, adding, “I respect all the older people on council, but my generation’s opinion matters and it needs to be heard.”

