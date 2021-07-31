Millennial electrician running for town council wants to make Culpeper kind again

Town Council candidate B. Travis Brown is running on a good-natured slogan—”Make Culpeper kind again.”
The 30-year-old union electrician, a member of IBEW Local 26 based in Washington, D.C., is a lifelong town resident who feels he could bring a fresh perspective to local government.
“Culpeper means so much to me,” said Brown in a recent sit-down interview. “I am not here to try to ford a political career. I’m worried about where Culpeper is headed.
“I want to bring kindness back to town. We need to bring ourselves back to that middle ground of reconciling our differences … We don’t need fire and brimstone anymore. We need feelings, we need to talk, we need to have a conversation and we need to not yell.”
The 2009 graduate of Eastern View High School holds an applied sciences degree from Germanna Community College and attended Longwood College before entering the workforce. Brown got a position with an insurance company during which time he lived in Arlington for a year, but said he soon “burned out on corporate life.”
He had worked as a union electrician summer helper during college and had friends in the field. So Brown shifted careers and is now almost done with a five-year apprenticeship working industrial and commercial projects, including at data centers and solar. Brown worked on the local Equinix campus for six months and is now working in Loudoun County.
He moved back to his childhood home on Monticello Avenue several years ago to help as a caretaker for his father. Being on Town Council is about doing what is best for town residents and not national politics, Brown said.
“It’s a town. We have to run it as a household. We have to be financially responsible first and foremost and at the same time we have to grow, and to do that you have to spend money,” he said.
“I’m a middle-of-the-road moderate,” Brown added, “and I just see basically the town being torn apart by extremists. I want to be a common-sense, moderate, pragmatic voice that’s missing from the council right now.”
Having a millennial on Town Council, someone who went to high school here and played and coaches with Culpeper Soccer could be a benefit, Brown said, listing aspects of the town he loves and wants to keep.
“Culpeper can’t get stuck in the past. We have to bring tech companies, our water system needs attention, fiber internet—all things for us in order to continue to thrive. We need to have that planning now, not wait,” he said of platform items in his first bid for elected office.
They don’t drink the tap water at his house, Brown said.
“We shower with it, my mom makes coffee with it, but it’s discolored, slightly yellow,” he said.
The recent town drinking water study attributed discoloration to old galvanized steel pipes, the candidate said, and it needs to be replaced system-wide. Water customers will have to fund the costly improvements, Brown said.
“Right now we need to freeze rates because we still have people struggling because of the pandemic and out of work,” he added. “The town is still in recovery. But long-term, it will have to be paid for with rate increases.”
As for the modern utility known as internet, the town needs fiber-to-home connections, Brown said. It needs more data centers, and it needs the local, trained employees to staff it.
“We have a fiber line running through town. There’s no reason for us not to be looking to the future the same way Sterling and Loudoun have done,” he said.
“Sterling’s going to run out of real estate in the next five or 10 years and they’re going to be looking for places to build. They bring in revenue and they create jobs, high-paying jobs, and tax money for those data centers is phenomenal.”
People he graduated with left Culpeper to work in the tech industry.
“As a town we need to market to young families and young professionals—that’s how you market those industries because if you put a data center there you need to staff it and right now we have a lot of brain drain,” he said.
Brown said he loves hanging out downtown, and that it’s a huge draw for tourists, and an attraction for a younger workforce.
“Loudoun has become such a hub, you get your network security degree and move there. That’s how it works,” he said, adding, “But there are people like me who enjoy living in the small town, this feeling of Davis Street.”
The town also needs to enhance its offerings for fiber service, which is different than the broadband Comcast currently provides, Brown said, calling the company’s interests in Culpeper a monopoly.
“Comcast cable has some fiber lines running on its hubs, but off those hubs are coming cable from the 80s, and it’s fast enough for now, but the issue is they charge whatever they want,” he said. “The gig rates are ridiculous.”
The candidate said Town Council needs to explore ways to attract other providers to expand fiber to homes with competitive rates.
As for a public pool, that’s way overdue, Brown said. His parents made sacrifices so he could swim at the Culpeper Rec Club, but he had friends who couldn’t swim there because they couldn’t afford it. The proposal to open a YMCA failed because the county shouldn’t have to spend millions to build a facility and then turn it over to a nonprofit, he said. Brown questioned if the latest proposal for a public pool on town-owned land behind the Depot was the right fit.
“I need to see the design with it being so close to The National Cemetery. I think there has to be a certain amount of reverence,” Brown said. “Public architecture can make or break where something is. I’m still very much on the fence.”
The candidate said he is very much in favor of town tax relief for downtown businesses. Many merchants had to take out loans during the pandemic to survive, Brown said.
He supported “what we can do budget-wise to give them as much as we can while still being fiscally responsible.” Main and Davis is what make Culpeper special and one of the main reasons people visit, he said.
As for Confederate statues and names, Brown said he supports changing Lake Pelham.
“Naming a lake after a Confederate officer from Alabama who just happened to die here is absolutely ridiculous. There are so many great people from Culpeper, and people of color,” he said.
Brown suggested Lake Hill—for Hall of Famer baseball player Pete Hill, who was born in the Buena area of Culpeper and was a standout slugger in the Negro Leagues.
The millennial said his youth could serve Culpeper well.
“I have a long-term outlook on town. I am not looking at the next four years of the term. I’m looking at what can I do to help Culpeper when I’m 60 and ready to retire,” Brown said, adding, “I respect all the older people on council, but my generation’s opinion matters and it needs to be heard.”
