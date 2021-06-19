Millennial foster dad is silly, involved, mature in caring for Culpeper-area kids

Vaden Phillips decided to take in children in crisis to share the blessings in his own life.
A foster dad in Culpeper for going on two years, the 29-year-old represents millennials with maturity and kindness. Phillips and wife, Scarlett, also 29, have taken in six children since 2019, throughout the pandemic. In the middle of it all, they became first-time homeowners in town.
“We live in a four-bedroom home and are blessed,” Vaden said during an interview Friday evening at their house off of North Main Street. “So we want to bless others, even if only sometimes for a few weeks at a time.”
Their 17-year-old foster daughter A.K. has lived with them for more than a year and is their longest placement.
“He’s very funny and he’s very mature,” the teen said of Vaden. “He knows when to be a parent—he will have his lecture moment and then back off. I’m a very shy person at first. You guys were very open.”
Another foster child was in the home when A.K. arrived in March of 2020.
“I saw how they acted with him. It was a very playful environment and it made me feel more comfortable being here,” A.K. said.
Life with her biological mother was good through age 10, and she grew up without many restrictions.
“I did whatever I wanted and then I got into foster care there was rules,” she said.
A.K. held a grudge at first.
“But I changed a lot because of how they raised me,” said the teen. “I am close to him now. I don’t do that anymore.”
A.K. considers her foster parents more like siblings considering how close they are in age.
“I respect them because they are in the parental position, but I can’t see them as a mom or a dad. I can see them as siblings because my sister is older than them,” A.K. said.
Actually, their youth is an advantage, and the young couple, married four years, loves to build with Legos.
Their Father’s Day weekend included a trip to the Lego store in northern Virginia. And when Vaden gets home from his job locating utility lines with Miss Utility, one of the first things he does is sit down with A.K. to play a favorite video game.
“She says I lecture too much, but we get along. We have similar interests,” Vaden Phillips said.
The parenting part of raising foster children also comes into play in a major way.
It was something they had thought about doing for years, said Scarlett, a shipping coordinator at Continental. Her brother adopted two children they had fostered.
“We were going to Frost Café for breakfast before church one Sunday in January and we passed that bulletin board on East Davis Street that said, being a foster parent. We took that as a sign,” she said.
After completing training, the couple was ready to open their home to younger children. But there was such a need for teens they opened their hearts a little more and decided to accept whomever, whenever the call came in for help.
Their first placement was an emergency on a Saturday, a 14-year-old boy who had been in foster care his whole life, bounced from one place to the next.
“It was challenging,” Vaden Phillips said. “It takes a toll on a child because they think they know life and assume we are going to be just like every other family, but we are not … We try to give each child their own experience.”
Some of the kids they have fostered have experienced more in life than they have, the couple said. He and his wife grew up in healthy households in the Hampton Roads area, both of their parents divorced, and with stepmoms and dads and siblings.
“My mom never spoke ill of my dad,” Scarlett said. “I have always been really close with my stepdad … it’s the new normal of America now—blended families. That’s why we wanted to do it. Because we had great childhoods, we want to give that back. We want to go on vacations, help with homework.”
The foster mom keeps track of all the kids who have come their way. She wants A.K. to know she will always have a place there even when she turns 18 and starts her own life.
“Like her high school graduation, we are going to be there,” Scarlett Phillips said.
A.K. interrupted, saying she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.
“I’m going to stay here until I am 50 years old,” she said, the room erupting in laughter.
All three laughed often while interacting and talking over each other during the interview. A fluffy cat, Yoda, curled close to a visitor in the cozy home, symbols of faith and family decorating the walls.
There were serious moments too, when speaking about the need to share life lessons, like renting a home versus buying a home, car insurance, credit and keeping a job. Or hearing the life experiences the foster kids carried.
There have been family discussions about politics as well, after another teen placement disagreed verbally with A.K. during the 2020 election. It was a teaching moment as Vaden Phillips advised them both to do their own research.
“Come up with your own conclusions,” he said.
One night while cooking dinner, Vaden heard A.K. repeating what he had said. It made him smile that he got through to the teen. To see A.K. growing up right has been rewarding, added the foster mom.
“It has been awesome to see her learn things they don’t teach in school,” Scarlett said.
A.K. has her own room with fairy lights and a job serving up takeout in a local restaurant. She does virtual school and is about to enter her senior year.
“I learned from them and they learned from all the kids,” she said of her foster parents. “I didn’t realize a family could be so—not bad. Come down, eat dinner together and they didn’t fight all the time.”
Vaden Phillips likes to joke around with people and always says he’s been married 30 years.
“He has a ‘best grandpa’ hat so anyway he can tease people, he’s got the dad jokes down, 1,000 percent,” said Scarlett.
Vaden learned how to be loving from his dad.
“He’d get down on the floor, play with us. He’d joke around, play video games,” he said.
Phillips’ dad passed away in November 2020 from COVID-19 complications from pneumonia. He was just 55. His dad got to see him as a foster dad before he died.
“I admired him so that’s how I want to be as a father. I want to be involved,” Phillips said. “Like (A.K.), her dad is not really too involved, so she deserves somebody to take interest in her life.”
The young couple eventually hopes to adopt or have biological children. For now, A.K. is enriching their lives and vice versa.
Said Scarlett, “I like fostering teenagers because she’s…”
“I set a good example,” interjected A.K., who had just gotten paid from her job.
Scarlett Phillips claimed the teen would spend all her earnings on ‘My Mothi’ ice cream balls, leading to more fits and giggles among the family. It’s hard when a foster child leaves, the parents agreed.
“It’s always in the back of your head, the goal is always for them to go back home. You don’t get used to the pain, but you know it’s going to happen,” Vaden said.
“You prepare for the next one.”
Leann Schwake-Robertson, foster care director with Culpeper Dept. of Social Services, suggested Phillips when asked for a foster dad to feature for Father’s Day.
“I think all of my foster dads are rock stars (and moms too)—so if I have to pick one, Vaden Phillips is one of our foster fathers who never turns down a placement when we ask,” she said.
