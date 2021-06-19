Millennial foster dad is silly, involved, mature in caring for Culpeper-area kids

“We were going to Frost Café for breakfast before church one Sunday in January and we passed that bulletin board on East Davis Street that said, being a foster parent. We took that as a sign,” she said.

After completing training, the couple was ready to open their home to younger children. But there was such a need for teens they opened their hearts a little more and decided to accept whomever, whenever the call came in for help.

Their first placement was an emergency on a Saturday, a 14-year-old boy who had been in foster care his whole life, bounced from one place to the next.

“It was challenging,” Vaden Phillips said. “It takes a toll on a child because they think they know life and assume we are going to be just like every other family, but we are not … We try to give each child their own experience.”

Some of the kids they have fostered have experienced more in life than they have, the couple said. He and his wife grew up in healthy households in the Hampton Roads area, both of their parents divorced, and with stepmoms and dads and siblings.