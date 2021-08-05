Miss Virginia to march in Brandy Station VFD Parade next week

Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard will be in the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. Parade at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 12 on Fleetwood Heights Road in Brandy Station.

Miss Sheppard will meet and greet everyone after at the fair and carnival. Brandy Station VFD is very excited to have Miss Virginia at the parade and fair this year, with sponsorship from Hillside Motors of Culpeper.

Sheppard was selected Miss Virginia 2021 on June 19 at Berglund Center in Roanoke. She is a 2020 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Liberty University and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre. Sheppard aspires to appear on a Broadway stage one day.

She has been active in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia, and will advocate for the importance of mentoring youth during her year at Miss Virginia.

“Awareness leads to action; therefore, as Miss Virginia, I will continue to invest in Virginia’s youth and educate others on the positive impact of mentoring, reminding everyone it only takes one person to make a difference in the lives of others,” Sheppard said in a statement.

An accomplished vocalist, she will represent Virginia at the 100th anniversary Miss America Competition later this year at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.