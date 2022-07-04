 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MISSING: 17-year-old girl last seen Saturday night at her Amissville home

Natalie Gentry

 CCSO

A 17-year-old female from Amissville has been missing since Saturday night, according to a release Sunday from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

The missing juvenile is Natalie Gentry. She is 5’10”, 160 pounds with black hair dyed red and green eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance of the public in locating Gentry, last seen at her home on the evening of July 2, 2022, on Wildwood Circle. This residence is located in the Amisville area of Culpeper County. Gentry is a high school student who works at the Warrenton Chick-fil-A, police said.

Anyone having information about her whereabouts or people she may be with is asked to contact

540/727-7520, 540/727-7900 or Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300.

